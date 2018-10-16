2

User Defenders podcast – Banish Your Inner Critic with Denise Jacobs (Part I)

Denise Jacobs teaches us how to banish our inner critic. She motivates us to realize what we’re capable of creatively. She encourages us to overcome the fear of the unknown by turning that fear into curiosity. She also guides us into how to ask for feedback in a way that’s healthy and beneficial to us.

