  • Gaddafi Rusli, 18 minutes ago

    Hey everyone!

    I always record my app in the iOS Simulator and prototypes that I made in Principle and InVision Studio. But I don’t know how to put those videos inside a nice phone mockup to share them on Twitter, Dribbble, etc. I probably need Adobe After Effects or some kind of video editing tool for that.

    I figured it should be easy enough to build an app for that, so I did. Do check it out!

    ps: Get 30% off with discount code DESIGNERNEWS

