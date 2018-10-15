Overflow plugin for Adobe XD

Hi Everyone,

We’re thrilled to announce that you can now sync your Adobe XD designs with Overflow to start building your user flow diagrams!

You can read all about the new addition to the integration family on our blog post.

In case you missed our latest release, read more on all the changes and improvements we made.

Feel free to join our Slack Community and share your feedback, thoughts or say hi!

On behalf of the Overflow team

Natalie