What rucksack / bag do you use?
3 hours ago from David Flecher, Designer
Just wondering what people here recommend as a rucksack.
I'm looking for a new rucksack with enough space for a MacBook Pro 15" (with plenty of padding).
Ideally, it'd be a rucksack that is professional enough to bring to client facing meetings but also looks fairly stylish to use as an everyday carry bag.
Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated
