Introducing Carrot (producthunt.com)
4 hours ago from Ryan Le Roux, Head of Design at Carrot. Previously MetaLab, Kickstarter, and Disney Interactive.
Designer News is where the design community meets.
4 hours ago from Ryan Le Roux, Head of Design at Carrot. Previously MetaLab, Kickstarter, and Disney Interactive.
Looks good, but why? If there is too much discussion in General, just create an "important news" channel for those key announcements, updates and decisions. Seems like a hustle for team members to keep track of jet another communication tool.
That’s the single biggest challenge for every SaaS product. I hear you. Particularly with communication tools. It’s a tall order to convince people X is better than Y. People are overwhelmed with the tools they need to use in their workflow. Sure, you could put important leadership updates in Slack, but how will you know who sees them? Will it matter that 1/2 the team missed it? I love Slack, but it’s not necessarily the best repository for housing information. You sort of just toss stuff in, without really worrying about retrieval. It’s not good with asynchronous communication. There are a whole host of things we’d like to provide that don’t work well in a fast-moving, ad hoc chat platform.
A lot of people we’ve talked to feel that leadership could be more transparent about what’s going on, and there’s no real platform to encourage that. Tools like Slack can definitely hacked into solutions, but we’re aiming to build something better than just another Slack channel. By having a dedicated space for this content, we’re able to create more tailored features to support better, and more frequent communication from leadership. We’re hard at work on our next launch which is going to include scheduling to provide more consistent communication, and intelligent reminders.
Hello DN community! Today we're launching Carrot.
To give you some background, we see leaders struggling to communicate effectively with their teams. This is especially true for quickly growing and remote teams.. Key announcements, updates and decisions are missed in the random noise of Slack or lost in the black hole of email. Teams lose focus and get out of sync.
With Carrot, leaders rise above the noise to communicate what matters and keep teams aligned.
Key information stays visible and organized so it’s easy for teams to get caught up anytime without worrying they missed something in fast-moving conversations. Carrot also sparks meaningful discussions that aren’t easy to have in chat or email.And when you post something new, you’ll know if anyone is listening! You’ll see who’s in the loop; and if they’re not, Carrot reminds them for you.
Using Slack? We do, too. That's why we designed it to work with Slack from the ground up. Posts are automatically shared to Slack so your team can add comments from Slack, too - Carrot keeps it all in sync.
Thanks for the comments & support!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login