Adobe XD MAX Release

Hi Everyone,

Adobe MAX is here! Watch the live sessions on Behance Live.

We’re really excited about the new Adobe XD features making their debut today. With the October release, we’re introducing Voice Prototyping capabilities within XD. Now you can design, prototype, and share interactive experiences that include voice. We are also releasing many top requested features from the community such as Auto-Animate for creating mirco-interactions and in-app access to our growing list of Plugins and App Integrations, thanks to users like you and our developer community. In addition to these new capabilities, we are releasing the following requested features as a part of the release:

To get more details on what’s new, check out the release post here. Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting October 23rd - October 28th from 9 AM - 5:00 PM PST! We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Meenal from the XD Team