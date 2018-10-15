18

Adobe XD MAX Release

4 hours ago from , Product Marketing Manager- Adobe XD

Hi Everyone,

Adobe MAX is here! Watch the live sessions on Behance Live.

We’re really excited about the new Adobe XD features making their debut today. With the October release, we’re introducing Voice Prototyping capabilities within XD. Now you can design, prototype, and share interactive experiences that include voice. We are also releasing many top requested features from the community such as Auto-Animate for creating mirco-interactions and in-app access to our growing list of Plugins and App Integrations, thanks to users like you and our developer community. In addition to these new capabilities, we are releasing the following requested features as a part of the release:

To get more details on what’s new, check out the release post here. Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting October 23rd - October 28th from 9 AM - 5:00 PM PST! We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Meenal from the XD Team

12 comments

  • Sam AndersonSam Anderson, 2 hours ago

    Here are some examples of what you can create with Auto-Animate https://twitter.com/samdotdesign/status/1051850037821550593

  • John Williams, 29 minutes ago

    Thank you for Export to After Effects! This is going to make the animation pipeline so much easier. Sketch2AE has been buggy when working with Lottie.

    • Meenal Relekar, 15 minutes ago

      Thanks John. We are glad you find this feature helpful. Please update XD and try all the new features released today and let us know your experience.

  • Jason FestaJason Festa, 20 minutes ago

    Voice prototyping! Interesting. :)

  • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, 1 hour ago

    Dang, some of those examples are pretty slick.

    • Meenal Relekar, 1 hour ago

      Thanks Daniel. Please update Adobe XD today. Try these new features and share your experience and examples.

  • Kip HolcombKip Holcomb, 16 minutes ago

    Stacks. Grids. Fraction and percentage unit support.

    Layout is done EVERY project. Prototyping is done SOME projects. Please stop focusing on making features people only need some of the time. We need features that help us do responsive design more efficiently.

    • Meenal Relekar, 4 minutes ago

      Thanks Kip for your feedback. We released Responsive Resize feature in our September release. Learn more about Responsive Resize here. Please share your feedback.

      • Kip HolcombKip Holcomb, 1 minute ago

        That feature is basic pinning and frankly isn't anything that saves time with real responsive layout work. When a designer makes a mobile size adapt to a desktop-sized width, they don't just stretch all the elements out. They hide and show different elements, they change orientations of lists, they swap the positions of things, etc. Pinning does not help with any of that.

        XD could destroy this entire market if they actually worked on features that made layout easier. Framer X made a Stacks tool that, combined with fraction units and percentage units, lets you make 1 component that can re-flow from a vertical list with 5 items, to a horizontal list with 10 items. That's a modern layout feature. It's what we all need more of, but nobody else is doing it.

  • Meenal Relekar, 4 hours ago

    Just a note for those of you adding questions or comments after 5pm PST on 10/15, we will respond during the following workday (most of our team is based in San Francisco). Thanks and have a good day or night!

