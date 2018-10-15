3

What do you use to develop animated elements for your websites? (CSS-only, Adobe Animate, Bodymovin'?)

I'm looking to create some animations for a website I'm working on. I'm relatively proficient in building custom theme sites on WordPress, but "interactive" style sites are tricky for me, as I only have basic knowledge of CSS transitions and transforms, and zero knowledge of more complex animations, such as those offered by SnapSVG, Bodymovin and other libraries.

I'm interested in trying Adobe Animate CC to create simple animated diagrams and export to HTML5. I would create my SVGs using Vectr, and then hopefully import them into Animate CC and go from there.

Is this an OK approach? Would like to hear what other people's workflows are when they're building web animations. Thanks!

  • Aaron SagrayAaron Sagray, 3 hours ago

    Hype is pretty great for what you're describing as complex animations.

    Transitions between pages is a different beast. The CSS is straightforward, but the javascript is very framework dependent. This is a good overview of the challenge and the options out there for static content.

    • Personable Man, a minute ago

      Hadn't heard of Hype. I'll check it out, as I would prefer a one-time payment as opposed to Adobe's subscription model, which I'd rather do without.

  • Josh Sanders, 2 hours ago

    if you have a basic understanding of javascript, I'd suggest looking into anime.js . Powerful library and fairly small learning curve.

    • Personable Man, 1 minute ago

      I have briefly read about anime.js; I'll review their examples showcase and sample code to see if it's within my skillset. I've also read good things about p5.js, but haven't tried it yet.

  • Marcel M., 1 hour ago

    Personal experience:

    1. Use a simple timeline-based animation tool like After Effects, Haiku(?), Protopie (or whatever) to nail your animation timing and transitions.

    2. When you're satisfied with the outcome switch over to the more complex tools for actual html+css coding.

