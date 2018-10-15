What do you use to develop animated elements for your websites? (CSS-only, Adobe Animate, Bodymovin'?)

I'm looking to create some animations for a website I'm working on. I'm relatively proficient in building custom theme sites on WordPress, but "interactive" style sites are tricky for me, as I only have basic knowledge of CSS transitions and transforms, and zero knowledge of more complex animations, such as those offered by SnapSVG, Bodymovin and other libraries.

I'm interested in trying Adobe Animate CC to create simple animated diagrams and export to HTML5. I would create my SVGs using Vectr, and then hopefully import them into Animate CC and go from there.

Is this an OK approach? Would like to hear what other people's workflows are when they're building web animations. Thanks!