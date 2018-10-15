4 comments

  • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 13 minutes ago

    So....many....tools....

    This one seems to click all the right buttons (grids, stacks, components, design systems, Vue + React components), but I just can't tell anymore what is worth investing my mental energy into.

    1 point
    • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, a minute ago

      Wheres that XKCD competing standards comic when you need it?

      0 points
    • Rebecca Tomino, 1 minute ago

      Would like to have someone who literally spends all their time just testing these types of tools and figure out what is missing from others as a comparison thing to see which would be better to integrate in a workflow.

      0 points
  • Jason FestaJason Festa, 1 minute ago

    Is this available or in production? Would love to see it in action.

    0 points