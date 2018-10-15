Interplay. (interplayapp.com)
5 hours ago from Hayk An, Product Designer at Typeform (design systems)
Designer News is where the design community meets.
5 hours ago from Hayk An, Product Designer at Typeform (design systems)
So....many....tools....
This one seems to click all the right buttons (grids, stacks, components, design systems, Vue + React components), but I just can't tell anymore what is worth investing my mental energy into.
Wheres that XKCD competing standards comic when you need it?
Would like to have someone who literally spends all their time just testing these types of tools and figure out what is missing from others as a comparison thing to see which would be better to integrate in a workflow.
Is this available or in production? Would love to see it in action.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login