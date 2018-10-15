10
We just launched JotForm - PDF Editor (jotform.com)
3 hours ago from Anil Ozsoy
I opened up the video on https://www.jotform.com/products/pdf-editor/features/#! and noticed there's no way to close the lightbox once it's open.
It seems to work in chrome, but not firefox.
