Brutal design by Adidas (m.adidas.com)
10 hours ago from Giulio Michelon, Cofounder @ Belka.us
Not brutalist at all.
Don't confuse brutal with 90s web design. Tottallllly different.
Agree with Matt here. Retro design is cool when it harkens back to a time when design was cool or interesting. This web design time period was not one of those. The 90's were the lost soul of design, web design was trying to find it's voice in this new thing. This was a serious waste of budget for Adidas.
It's trying a bit too hard.
I get it, but it was still painful to look at
I like it! it reminds me myspace in 2003
Back in my day we called this "hi I'm 12 years old and I'm just learning HTML 1.0 wtf is CSS" design.
