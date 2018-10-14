4

Figma difference in color when saving? Please kill me

16 hours ago

I have a problem that I export from Figma to Png (or any) and when I preview my file on Chrome, or Finder I see different colors I keep having this problem every now and then For the sake of my sanity, please tell me what I do wrong! :(

Here's a video that shows the problem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WDqfBKXmM8

  • vadim mikhnovvadim mikhnov, 26 minutes ago

    https://bjango.com/articles/colourmanagementsettings/

  • Andy MerskinAndy Merskin, 8 minutes ago

    Maybe this will help. I'm assuming the Figma desktop app is based on Electron or Chromium-based in some capacity. Chrome has had a history with using a different profile (usually pure sRGB I think) than macOS does (usually your monitor's calibrated profile).

    Superuser: Apple Preview and Chrome Color Profile Accuracy?

    It might be worth raising a bug report to the Figma team. They could probably add minimal color profile support by giving users control over Chromium's internal flags:

    Google Forums: Chrome showing pale colors

  • Brian HintonBrian Hinton, 10 minutes ago

    I just tried this on my Pixelbook, and I don't see the issue at all. I created a square, and applied a similar green. I exported the square as a png, and then imported the image back into Figma. Last, I created two squares, and used the color picker to pick from the image and the initial square. Both had the same hex value. I imagine this is a simple color profile issue. I had similar issues in Sketch on my MacBook Pro when I used Sketch more.

  • Dor Bens, 7 hours ago

    I feel like my first post ever is going to be laying at the bottom of the ocean like a crab that nobody wants to be around

