Figma difference in color when saving? Please kill me
16 hours ago from Dor Bens, Designer
I have a problem that I export from Figma to Png (or any) and when I preview my file on Chrome, or Finder I see different colors I keep having this problem every now and then For the sake of my sanity, please tell me what I do wrong! :(
Here's a video that shows the problem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WDqfBKXmM8
