Designers who have become developers: how have you found the experience?

13 hours ago from , Interaction Designer

Designers who have learnt how to program, what was your reason for learning coding? (By coding I mean a programming language such as JavaScript, Python, PHP etc). Was your motivation to change careers? Or was it to turn an app or website idea into a reality? Or was it to understand programming concepts so you could communicate better with developers?

Is programming something you do full-time now? Or do you balance equal amounts of design with coding? Do you see yourself as a developer? Or a designer who can code? Or just simply a designer and a developer?

Any advice or thoughts for designers considering learning programming is much appreciated :-)

  • Dor Bens, 1 hour ago

    As a 14-15 year old kid who had a great joy of designing in photoshop, one day I realised that it's not enough for me. I took action and I searched what does it mean to "code a website" and found that there is such thing called "HTML" and "CSS". From there, my perfectionism (in a good aspect) took me to study some back end (PHP and MySQL) because "I have a cool HTML website but it ain't no dynamic, right?"

    I was also touching a lot of Visual basic for software development and enjoyed creating chat clients or other things which I wont expand about :)

    Recently I got into python as I wanted to create a program that recognizes stains in fruits. I had to learn basics of python because I used OpenCV (python library for machine learning).

    I think it really shaped my path.

    I feel that this has an insane amount of benefits while working in a company. I feel like I'm somewhat in the same page as the developers even though I don't write any code at all, so we already have a mutual topic. Also, when I want to explain my design I can use their terminology which is an advantage.

    I was working for 1.5 years as a webmaster (Back end, Front end, WordPress) in quite a known company in my country. But after working there I decided I should go along with a design path and here we are! :)

    But I still do enjoy programming quite a lot and I'm not afraid using my Visual Basic Code editor.

    I'm a self taught and I hope this pushes people to not be afraid to try.

  • John PJohn P, a minute ago

    I learnt to code as a teenager in the IE6 days because it was the only way as someone interested in design to make things online really.

    I never fully went into being developer apart from a brief few months doing front end but I often use code in my design work to prototype things or do creative coding style work.

    The idea of doing it full time and building things other people designed sucked the fun out of it for me so I stuck to designing, although it's a useful skill if you want to work closely with developers and speak their language.

    That said I'd never recommend designers to code, all too often it's used as a way to take tedious work away from developers and almost no one pays designers more for learning to code or taking on this work.

