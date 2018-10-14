Designers who have become developers: how have you found the experience?

Designers who have learnt how to program, what was your reason for learning coding? (By coding I mean a programming language such as JavaScript, Python, PHP etc). Was your motivation to change careers? Or was it to turn an app or website idea into a reality? Or was it to understand programming concepts so you could communicate better with developers?

Is programming something you do full-time now? Or do you balance equal amounts of design with coding? Do you see yourself as a developer? Or a designer who can code? Or just simply a designer and a developer?

Any advice or thoughts for designers considering learning programming is much appreciated :-)