So you get a brief from the client…how do you plan the work ahead? Here is my 4 step process (blog.priceandcost.com)
32 minutes ago from Andrei Bernovski, Co-founder at Price&Cost
32 minutes ago from Andrei Bernovski, Co-founder at Price&Cost
Nope.
Nope as in - you are doing things differently? :)
