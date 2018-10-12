Paul Macgregor - Works (works.pm)
3 hours ago from ChrisArchitec t, webdev, ops & solver of things
Wow Paul, impressed by your work (realized I've seen most of it around and/or used it at one point or another) and I love this pared down approach to the portfolio. It's very focused, clean, and effective. Great stuff! Did you build it yourself, or work alongside a dev?
In 19 words it says work three times. Also, the line breaking after a word with a hyphen feels weird. When I resize the screen I almost got blinded from the bright pink background. When I clicked on Airbnb in 'work' i got 3 lines about what they did there but no work. Wtf? This website makes no sense.
Edit - oh shit you can scroll haha. Maybe give some indication you can do that, and dont get rid of the scrollbar.
Twice Todd, twice.
Not to nit pick, but one of those words you have circled for me isn't 'work'.
I dont really care man, It's not my portfolio, I was just trying to give some feedback. Have a nice day!
Appreciated.
