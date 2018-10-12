7 comments

  • Andrew Washuta, a minute ago

    Wow Paul, impressed by your work (realized I've seen most of it around and/or used it at one point or another) and I love this pared down approach to the portfolio. It's very focused, clean, and effective. Great stuff! Did you build it yourself, or work alongside a dev?

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 2 hours ago

    In 19 words it says work three times. Also, the line breaking after a word with a hyphen feels weird. When I resize the screen I almost got blinded from the bright pink background. When I clicked on Airbnb in 'work' i got 3 lines about what they did there but no work. Wtf? This website makes no sense.

    Edit - oh shit you can scroll haha. Maybe give some indication you can do that, and dont get rid of the scrollbar.

