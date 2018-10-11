3

National Health Service

Visual person

Another one in the mold of gov.uk, but with slightly less typographic finesse. Still, it would be a benefit to citizens if more municipal / government websites were this simple.

https://www.nhs.uk

  • faz kamisanfaz kamisan, 1 minute ago

    Hey Ken,

    Do you mind sharing us the challenges you'd faced when designing big government sites like this one? From UX perspective, what do we need to consider compared to designing for commercial sites?

    I love the simplicity of the site, and it loads super fast even here (Sydney)! I have never done any government sites so would love your insight :D

