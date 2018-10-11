Monthly Graphic Design Retainer Packages (frontdevelopers.com)
4 hours ago from Frank Quinn, Director
Designer News is where the design community meets.
4 hours ago from Frank Quinn, Director
$600/month for full-time is $3.46 per hour.
You're either lying, or running a sweatshop.
I'm going to give the benefit of the doubt and go with "lying." Which means probably 90-100% of what is being churned out is template-based stuff.
No portfolio. No samples. "Front Developers is rated 4.9/5 based on 230 reviews from clients." with no supportive evidence or reviews page...
Why, exactly, did that post this here?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login