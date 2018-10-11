7 comments

  • Pawel LudwiczakPawel Ludwiczak, 1 hour ago

    Nah, it's all good.

    • stephen fstephen f, 24 minutes ago

      Dude! Eagles vs Giants, that sounds sick, i'm clicking that SOB!!!

      *Update, it's just stupid football, no epic animal battles... at... all!!!

      • Tiago FrancoTiago Franco, a minute ago

        | *Update, it's just stupid football, no epic animal battles... at... all!!!

        I'm disappointed now.

  • Ken Em, 1 hour ago

    I've turned off notifications due to the spam problem. Recent comments from mods regarding the issue:

    https://www.designernews.co/comments/305404

    https://www.designernews.co/comments/305374

    A captcha might help, but the issue really needs to be addressed at the account creation stage. Making the site invite-only again, which has been discussed, would help a lot.

    • Tiago FrancoTiago Franco, 36 minutes ago

      IMHO that would put a barrier to new people joining and that can be frustrating when you start your career, etc.

      I would bet on the captcha first and go from there. Or an integration with a Askimet or alike.

    • Tiago FrancoTiago Franco, 35 minutes ago

      And it's really a pity to be forced to disable notifications. That lowers the activity on the community.

  • James LaneJames Lane, 2 hours ago

    It's been noticed at Tiny HQ apparently and they are working on it - trying to find out why there was a huge spam deluge all of a sudden.

