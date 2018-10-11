DN needs a captcha on the comments section?
3 hours ago from Tiago Franco
Getting too many notifications with spammy comments.
Nah, it's all good.
Dude! Eagles vs Giants, that sounds sick, i'm clicking that SOB!!!
*Update, it's just stupid football, no epic animal battles... at... all!!!
I'm disappointed now.
I've turned off notifications due to the spam problem. Recent comments from mods regarding the issue:
https://www.designernews.co/comments/305404
https://www.designernews.co/comments/305374
A captcha might help, but the issue really needs to be addressed at the account creation stage. Making the site invite-only again, which has been discussed, would help a lot.
IMHO that would put a barrier to new people joining and that can be frustrating when you start your career, etc.
I would bet on the captcha first and go from there. Or an integration with a Askimet or alike.
And it's really a pity to be forced to disable notifications. That lowers the activity on the community.
It's been noticed at Tiny HQ apparently and they are working on it - trying to find out why there was a huge spam deluge all of a sudden.
