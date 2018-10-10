Feedback on my website. What can be done better? (flawlessapp.io)
1 hour ago from Ahmed Sulajman, Founder and CEO of Flawless App. Designer + Developer
One thing I notice right away is that the navigation links don't work for me using Safari in iOS 12. Tapping on the links does nothing.
oh... thanks for the report! I didn't notice it
Last time, we received an amazing feedback here (because designers here are just incredible
So If you have a free moment to give more feedback on our website redesign - it will be amazing!
It's a new site for our iOS development tool: https://flawlessapp.io/brightblue After the previous feedback, I made it white and cleaner. And the old website had many UX issues: not clear animation, bad copy... I did it one year ago, so it's time for something better.
Any thoughts on new site? Is message clear? Any design tips here?
P.S.: it's still in development, so please report if something doesn't work...
this is old website: https://flawlessapp.io/
I don't mean this in a mean way, but you need to hire a designer. There are a lot of things that just don't work on this website, be it visually or functionally.
you need to hire a designer.
yes, we need a good UX & UI designer... We just let go our previous designer, so no dedicated person for this now. And that's why I'm doing design O_o
There are a lot of things that just don't work on this website, be it visually or functionally.
would you please share at least some of them?
Sure. The main hero image that switches between two images looks like it is grabbable, but it's not. For some reason it only works on scroll, but on my screen by the time i scroll it's already off the page so i cant see it anymore
Behind it, it says IMPLEM DESIGN - I'm guessing that is meant to be implement, and design, but its not really working currently
Great companies love our product - i kinda don't believe that at this point because the rest of the website's quality is low
How it works section - the image is waaaaaay off to the left on a 27" monitor
it doesn't look like a grid has been used, and if it has it's all over the place. there are like 7 different content widths.
The quotes at the bottom are from unknown companies - again if you've got people at Spotify using your product get quotes from them. The quote from Microsoft doesn't make sense because in the bottom right corner it says the app is for macOS only, so yeah...
The copy is missing some words too:
It allows to fix visual issues on the fly, before they cost you time and money.
change to
It allows YOU/THE USER to fix visual issues on the fly, before they cost you time and money.
Choose comparison mode to spot any visual differences between expected design and real app.
change to
Choose comparison mode to spot any visual differences between THE expected design and real app.
