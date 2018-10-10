6
We just launched Luna Display - turn the iPad into a wireless second display (lunadisplay.com)
1 hour ago from Matt Ronge, Cofounder Astro HQ
Designer News is where the design community meets.
@Matt Ronge is difference in performance using Luna with Astropad Standard or Astropad Studio?
