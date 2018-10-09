2
We just launched pitch.com! (pitch.com)
1 hour ago from Fabricio Rosa Marques, Product Designer & Illustrator
1 hour ago from Fabricio Rosa Marques, Product Designer & Illustrator
God damn that is a nice website.
Posted this earlier but used the comment instead of the site link - Hence deleted the old one reposting with an actual link, sorry about that.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now