A snack bag your dog actually wants to get treats from (bandandroll.com)
9 hours ago from Roman Kraft, photographer and maker behind @bandandroll
Hey guys,
We have designed this snack bag "York" for a conscious human and his/her faithful pup. Why?! Pretty simple: we couldn't find any at which you can look with a pleasant eye. Hope you like it.
Any questions, tips or suggestions are welcome.
Hugs from Berlin, Roman
I like this, a lot. There's not too many 'classy' pet owner products out there like this.
You may have found an interesting niche.
