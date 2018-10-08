2 comments

  • Roman Kraft, 9 hours ago

    Hey guys,

    We have designed this snack bag "York" for a conscious human and his/her faithful pup. Why?! Pretty simple: we couldn't find any at which you can look with a pleasant eye. Hope you like it.

    Any questions, tips or suggestions are welcome.

    Hugs from Berlin, Roman

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, a minute ago

    I like this, a lot. There's not too many 'classy' pet owner products out there like this.

    You may have found an interesting niche.

