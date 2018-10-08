4
Wanting to move away from web / UI to brand projects - What is the best advice? (twitter.com)
2 hours ago from Tayler ODea, Editor / Partner at Digital Computer Arts
Sounds obvious but I would make sure your portfolio has relevant projects - that your portfolio looks like the things you want to do.
Start with Spec work
