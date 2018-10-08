2

Favicon Checker - Easily compare favicons on all major web browsers, including native light and dark modes.

22 hours ago from , Product Designer at GitHub, previously MongoDB, DigitalOcean - www.colinkeany.com

Just shared my newest weekend hack project, Favicon Checker, over on Product Hunt!

Easily compare favicons on all major web browsers, including native light and dark modes.

Check it out on Product Hunt https://www.producthunt.com/posts/favicon-checker

Or visit the tool directly http://colinkeany.com/favicon-checker

2 comments

  • Matthias SturmMatthias Sturm, 9 minutes ago

    What about mobile? AppleTouch Icons, et cetera?

    0 points
    • Colin KeanyColin Keany, 1 minute ago

      Yeah I've been thinking about a follow-up to this for mobile! That's a little trickier, but definitely something I'm considering working on.

      0 points