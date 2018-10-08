Favicon Checker - Easily compare favicons on all major web browsers, including native light and dark modes.
22 hours ago from Colin Keany, Product Designer at GitHub, previously MongoDB, DigitalOcean - www.colinkeany.com
Just shared my newest weekend hack project, Favicon Checker, over on Product Hunt!
Easily compare favicons on all major web browsers, including native light and dark modes.
Check it out on Product Hunt https://www.producthunt.com/posts/favicon-checker
Or visit the tool directly http://colinkeany.com/favicon-checker
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now