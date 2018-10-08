Lessons learned in building a 100% 3D Onboarding Experience

I work for Torch as a product designer, and I recently built our onboarding 100% in the augmented space. I learned a lot both about working in the AR space as well as how 2D UI works within an augmented world.

I'm curious if anyone has seen any other 3D onboarding outside of the gaming/VR space? We hope to see more and more of what is considered classic mobile UI making its way into the 3D space in the future. This onboarding is just one of our ideas of how we can start to push that forward.

I wrote a summary of what I learned in building our onboarding experience here: Designing a Mobile App Onboarding Experience in 3D.