I'm redesigning the Startup Watching website live! Not a designer, but it should be fun. (youtube.com)
1 hour ago from Andrew Askins, Partner at Krit
Hey Designer News! I've noticed a handful of entrepreneurs/designers/makers experimenting with live streaming their process lately. I wanted to try it out, so I'm redesigning the Startup Watching website live... like, I'm live right now typing this. Would love for you to follow along as I... outline the strategy and goals for the new site, cover what’s already been done, give tasks to a freelancer, pick a color scheme, mockup the new pages.
