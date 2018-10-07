ATTN MODS: What is being done to stop the flood of sports spam currently underway on DN?

I think it's high time to step up the countermeasures folks. I deleted my earlier topic on spam as it was inundated with dozens of spam comments.

Literally every post on the recent front page right now is infected.

It is fruitless to report each comment, we would be here all day. And once the accounts are deleted, new ones are immediately created. The solution needs to start with the account registration process. Temporarily turn it off completely if you have to. A twice a day manual removal of spam isn't going to cut it.

This is ridiculous and is damaging the community. I guess it won't be long before this post is infected as well.

Come on DN, this is a full stop, all hands on deck situation in immediate need of a solution. Your website is under attack.