Wireframe kits for figma?

16 hours ago from , Designer

I'm looking for a nice wireframe kit for figma, willing to pay for it. Can't find anything in comparison to what there is available for sketch.

  • Michael CookMichael Cook, 1 hour ago

    You can buy a Sketch kit and just drop it into Figma. There's a built in Sketch file importer.

