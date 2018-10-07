4 Wireframe kits for figma? 16 hours ago from Brln ., DesignerI'm looking for a nice wireframe kit for figma, willing to pay for it. Can't find anything in comparison to what there is available for sketch.Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
