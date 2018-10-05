DN, you've got a spam problem

Every morning I check the site and every morning there's a fresh round of spam. Lately, there has also been an uptick in "sports" spam in comments. I guess they figure if they hide it in there no one will notice (spammers aren't too bright). I report what I can, but it's becoming a bit tiresome.

Is anything in the works to try and catch spam before it's posted? I know of another large community website that is feeding spam to a bot in order to train it to detect such posts and accounts.

This site already has a lot of questionable content to wade through (Medium, I'm looking at you). It would be nice to not have the constant spam on top of that.

Thanks.