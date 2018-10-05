Remote workers, what are your biggest struggles currently?

I've just finished the book "Remote" by 37 signals and even though it was really helpful to find out about what it means to work remotely, it seems like nowadays things really changed. It's been about 5 years since the book has been published and everything evolved. More companies hire remotely, the number of working spaces increased, we have new tools, new gadgets, etc. With all these improved, I think there are some other challenges that surfaced and I'm curious about your struggles.

What are the pros and cons (mostly cons) of a remote worker now?