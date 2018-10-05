2
How do designers collaborate with copywriters?
3 hours ago from Andrew ch, Designer
Hey there, I wanted to ask how do you manage copy in your workflow and collaborate with copywriters?
For instance, do you have your finalised mockups in InVision and then create a doc where you collaborate with copywriters and gather all the copy?
