I'd love to hear you stories about moving abroad as a designer.

I'm considering looking for UX work abroad (I'm currently living and working in the US and really looking anywhere. Northern/eastern Europe, South Africa, Brazil, New Zealand). Has anyone done this? How did you find a position willing to hiring someone internationally? What should I expect? How has the experience been? Any advice?
