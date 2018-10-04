The Principle facebook group was closed. Is there a replacement?

The facebook group of Principle prototyping with over 13.000 members was closed and I did not find any announcement or info about that. Actually this group was always a super helpful place with lots of inspirational stuff. I love Principle but it is sometimes really hard to get informations.
