2

The Principle facebook group was closed. Is there a replacement?

5 hours ago from

The facebook group of Principle prototyping with over 13.000 members was closed and I did not find any announcement or info about that. Actually this group was always a super helpful place with lots of inspirational stuff. I love Principle but it is sometimes really hard to get informations.

2 comments

  • Todd FTodd F, a minute ago

    That sucks - It's not a good time to be dependent upon anything related to FB. The ship is sinking and all the non-revenue generating stuff will be the first to go.

    0 points
  • Chris KeithChris Keith, a minute ago

    Hmm, that’s not a good sign!

    0 points