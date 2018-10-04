How can I develop my "design eye"?

So I recently got a job as the sole Web Designer at a marketing company and I love it. I had my 3-month review the other day and one of the things they asked me to work on is developing my "design eye". The problem is that I lean more toward the developer side. I have no problem creating a site from a design but have trouble coming up with really good designs myself. I agree that my designs seem to be lacking that special something and I suspect it comes from my lack of training. I never went to school or took a class on design or graphic art so I don't have a strong foundation of design principles. But now I need to be able to design better looking sites, logos, and graphic works. So I'm looking for recommendations on books, articles, and anything else short of a formal education to build a better understanding of design and what makes it good.