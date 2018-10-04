How does your prototyping workflow look like?
1 hour ago from Vu Hoang Anh, CEO & Co-founder at Avocode
Hello Community!
I'm pretty sure everyone has a different prototyping workflow. Some of you might prototype in Sketch, XD or Figma. Some might use Marvel, InVision. Or perhaps you go with ProtoPie, Principle, or Framer. The opportunities are endless, but everyone has different preferences.
A lot of designers have asked us to provide prototype hand-off inside of Avocode so developers could get more context before they start coding. In order to build this feature right, we need your help.
We prepared a small survey to understand your prototyping workflow and to reflect it in the Avocode UX. Can you help?
If you have a few minutes to spare, I'll be very happy to hear all about your prototyping preference.
