How does your prototyping workflow look like?

Hello Community!

I'm pretty sure everyone has a different prototyping workflow. Some of you might prototype in Sketch, XD or Figma. Some might use Marvel, InVision. Or perhaps you go with ProtoPie, Principle, or Framer. The opportunities are endless, but everyone has different preferences.

A lot of designers have asked us to provide prototype hand-off inside of Avocode so developers could get more context before they start coding. In order to build this feature right, we need your help.

We prepared a small survey to understand your prototyping workflow and to reflect it in the Avocode UX. Can you help?

https://bit.ly/2ICvpoh

If you have a few minutes to spare, I'll be very happy to hear all about your prototyping preference.