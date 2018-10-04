2
A guide to setting up Discourse on Digital Ocean (solomon.io)
1 hour ago from Sam Solomon, Product Designer at SalesLoft
I've spent a ton of time over the last two weeks fiddling with forum software. Discourse, in particular, was easy to setup and had a ton of moderation features.
I'd encourage anyone interested in building a community to give it a shot. Maybe it would make a nice weekend project?
