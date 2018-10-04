3
zeroheight 3.0 – design system documentation synced with Sketch and code (zeroheight.com)
Hey everyone!
After a year in beta, we're super excited to announce the launch of our design system documentation tool zeroheight
zeroheight makes it easy for teams to document their design system thanks to styleguides that are easy to create and maintain
We can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks
Come and say hi on Product Hunt!
