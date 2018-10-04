3
Designing for iPhone. iOS 12 native & custom components design kit for Figma (medium.com)
2 days ago from Kamushken Roman, setproduct.com
At the moment I am working on a Figma iOS design kit and examining all the possible native controls for iPhone and patterns to create the most powerful UI library. Take a cup of coffee or something that you prefer and let’s see how far you could go by combining custom styles with native components declared at Human Interface Guidelines
