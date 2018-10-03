5
Redesigning Real Estate: How Opendoor is designing a better way to buy and sell homes (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Annie Tang, Product Designer
2 hours ago from Annie Tang, Product Designer
It's really cool to see the big capital startup approach enabling simplified UX like this. It's insanely painful/stressful to buy and sell homes, money can play a large role in enabling a "one click" experience
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now