  • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 2 minutes ago

    Nice. The design looks great and I think going for an atomic system was the right choice since otherwise we’ve seen the quality of the design deteriorate over time after the design team is done with it.

    I’d be curious to know how you documented the IA if you can share that and roughly how much time you spent at each stage. Also, did you do any testing and if so at what stages?

  • Laszlo SchelhammerLaszlo Schelhammer, 2 hours ago

    Let me know what you think about the design. The weird looking language is Hungarian :D

