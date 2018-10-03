4

How effective are modern UX design methods?

These days a big chunk of the case studies I see floating around include a large "research" component, by which I mean things like personas, user journeys, affinity diagrams, etc.

On one hand this is great, and is certainly a more valid approach than what I used to do, which is fire up the old Photoshop and try to produce something that will both make the client happy and get a lot of likes on Dribbble.

But at the same time, is it really worth it spending that much effort trying to learn things from user interviews when you could use that time to ship faster and start gathering data from real-world usage?

And how much of this process is really used to justify the design choices you would have made anyway? If you were working on your own product, would you still go through all those steps or is it something you're mainly doing for the benefit of placating nervous clients?

Now I'm coming at this from the perspective of someone who doesn't practice any of this, and who would love to be proven wrong. So if you've made the switch from just winging it to adopting a more rigorous research process and you've seen a real difference in your output, I would be interested to know about it; and especially know which technique you found the most effective.

Edit: to give some more context, a few examples of cases studies with a research component:

  • Joshua Crowley, 1 minute ago

    Great question, I feel this tension a lot. I'm a UX Designer, but also love code and shipping (thanks to Discover Meteor actually!)

    Most teams front load UX into a project instead of threading it through the delivery and refinement of the product and service. I'd like to get better at that personally and I could see how non-Uxers see that as arduous.

    I think modern UX research processes are remarkably effective. Most tools don't take a lot of work, and don't require much in the way of resources. They can be really motivating for teams and users. A great way to help everyone frame a problem and derive a solution. Also your best chance to build a good MVP is going to come out of a UX process, and then you can ship faster!

    I think it's a foundational aspect of good UX, being able to iterate. There are many things I've learnt just from shipping! I find so many teams can't ship fast enough. If you can iterate and ship fast, that's the best place to be.

    When I started to learn coding I inadvertently spent time building side projects with no UX research. They've never gone well, but have been deeply rewarding. I have found it really hard to keep them constrained and stay motivated when I realise features are wrong footed. It can really kill a project if you're not getting feedback at the right time. You can get to caught up in details that don't solve the immediate issue and ultimately burn out. So I think it's very challenging to build stuff without research and feedback. There needs to be some balance, otherwise you're taking a massive gamble!

