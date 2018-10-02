3

ASK DN: Where should I go for design feedback?

15 hours ago from , ui/ux @ anagrama.com — mim.st

I remember sites like forrrst, lovedsgn, old dribbble and many other little feedback platforms. I recently set up a behance account but it seems that behance is pretty much for showcase rather than review. Are there any slack channels or forums aimed at providing well thought feedback?

Would you be part of one?

  • David SimpsonDavid Simpson, a minute ago

    We are building out discussion tools at Designed.org specifically for this! We have some other product launches in front of that, but hopefully it won't be to long!

