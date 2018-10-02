ASK DN: Where should I go for design feedback?
15 hours ago from Alejandro Dorantes, ui/ux @ anagrama.com — mim.st
I remember sites like forrrst, lovedsgn, old dribbble and many other little feedback platforms. I recently set up a behance account but it seems that behance is pretty much for showcase rather than review. Are there any slack channels or forums aimed at providing well thought feedback?
Would you be part of one?
