Does anyone else feel guilty for being a product designer?

So, a bit of background: I don't think I'd actually call myself a product designer because I've yet to design a product that has been shipped—but it's what I'm working towards (I'm currently a student).

My question isn't meant to direct guilt towards you, or try to make you feel guilty, but sometimes I feel as if I'm only working towards a goal of making the rich richer and not actually improving the lives of others. I suppose that websites and mobile technology each has their own place that may benefit the public—but I often become grossed out at the idea of contributing to Silicon Valley and the tech-world, a place that has been responsible for forced evictions of families that have resided in the Bay Area for generations.

I'm sorry if this comes off as rude or accusatory, I don't intend it to be. Like I said, I'm a student, and I love the act of designing for digital, but the baggage of that sometimes weighs on my shoulders, and I often consider other paths I could or should take.

How do you guys feel?