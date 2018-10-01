4

Does anyone else feel guilty for being a product designer?

7 hours ago from

So, a bit of background: I don't think I'd actually call myself a product designer because I've yet to design a product that has been shipped—but it's what I'm working towards (I'm currently a student).

My question isn't meant to direct guilt towards you, or try to make you feel guilty, but sometimes I feel as if I'm only working towards a goal of making the rich richer and not actually improving the lives of others. I suppose that websites and mobile technology each has their own place that may benefit the public—but I often become grossed out at the idea of contributing to Silicon Valley and the tech-world, a place that has been responsible for forced evictions of families that have resided in the Bay Area for generations.

I'm sorry if this comes off as rude or accusatory, I don't intend it to be. Like I said, I'm a student, and I love the act of designing for digital, but the baggage of that sometimes weighs on my shoulders, and I often consider other paths I could or should take.

How do you guys feel?

4 comments

  • Dexter W, 1 minute ago

    The fact that you are asking this makes you exceptional. I tend to find the strive for ethics a kind of design pursuit. Once Silicon Valley found out design makes money, it was weaponized. Things like dark patterns and "getting users hooked" are almost sinister, and in my opinion not really design at all.

    You may or may not be involved in these practices. But it doesn't matter, because you won't stay at that job and you can always take your design skills elsewhere if you don't believe in them.

    0 points
  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 1 hour ago

    I think it’s a good question. It’s not rude, and the discussion is an important one.

    I don‘t feel guilty, because I do my best to ensure the things I work on are ethical. I realise I am very fortunate to be in a position where I can do that. I want the world to be a better place, and giving people the tools to help make that happen is important, even if my contribution is minor. Leaving the industry wouldn’t help that cause.

    0 points
    • Cameron GettyCameron Getty, 14 minutes ago

      Thanks for the reply, Marc. I think that's the best and perhaps only way to view it, to be honest. I've set a pretty strict goal for myself to try to only contribute to projects and/or organizations that mean a lot to me or that are striving to make the world a better place for everyone.

      I think you put it best when you said, "Leaving the industry wouldn’t help that cause," because it's so true.

      0 points
      • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 11 minutes ago

        If you have very specific concerns, it would be great to know what those are. I definitely have some of my own, and I try to consistently act with them in mind.

        0 points