Apple Steps Into the Future with MacOS 10.14 Mojave (designmodo.com)
2 hours ago from Daniel Park, Designer
2 hours ago from Daniel Park, Designer
the biggest annoyance with dark mode has been using the internet. i've been running the "Dark Reader" extension since Mojave landed and have really been enjoying it. in a few years, i wonder how many people will be using CSS override plugins...
The App Store redesign was badly needed, so I'm thankful for that. A lot of the minor touches are great. Always glad when they do a refining release (ala Snow Leopard).
I've seen a lot of hate for early Dark Mode as it stands now, but I think context is important: this feature just shipped, and a lot of devs just aren't on-board yet. They've either not had the time or this wasn't a huge priority. And Apple themselves often doesn't nail the landing on day one. They'll refine it over time and so will the devs who implement it. Is it nicer when Apple ships a perfect feature from launch? Yes. Is it the end of the world, or even that reprehensible when they don't, completely? Not at all.
It'll get better.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now