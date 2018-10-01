2 comments

  • Michael KingeryMichael Kingery, 1 hour ago

    the biggest annoyance with dark mode has been using the internet. i've been running the "Dark Reader" extension since Mojave landed and have really been enjoying it. in a few years, i wonder how many people will be using CSS override plugins...

    2 points
  • Jamie Diamond, 1 hour ago

    The App Store redesign was badly needed, so I'm thankful for that. A lot of the minor touches are great. Always glad when they do a refining release (ala Snow Leopard).

    I've seen a lot of hate for early Dark Mode as it stands now, but I think context is important: this feature just shipped, and a lot of devs just aren't on-board yet. They've either not had the time or this wasn't a huge priority. And Apple themselves often doesn't nail the landing on day one. They'll refine it over time and so will the devs who implement it. Is it nicer when Apple ships a perfect feature from launch? Yes. Is it the end of the world, or even that reprehensible when they don't, completely? Not at all.

    It'll get better.

    2 points