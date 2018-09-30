1 comment

  • Paul Reynolds, 6 hours ago

    Spatial computing (augmented reality, virtual reality, etc) needs good product and UX people. My company has built a platform to allow them to get from "0 to 1" to learn about the new design challenges and opportunities in 3D.

    I'm working on a blog post about how I made this. I made the 2D graphics in Illustrator, exported artboards to PNG, and then used the integrated 3D model search to play around with true 3D assets. The interactions were using the familiar trigger-and-response model that 2D prototyping tools enable.

    0 points