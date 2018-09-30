2 Is it just me, or the dark theme on Mojave really sucks? 34 minutes ago from Tiago FrancoJust upgraded and went back to white mode after less than 5 minutes. The eco-system is too inconsistent to make the dark theme work properly.Is it just me?Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now