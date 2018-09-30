Ask DN: Anyone use Figma or XD for client work?

I'm using Sketch at the moment and I'm generally happy with it. I plan to buy a Windows gaming laptop in the near future and I think it would more efficient just to use the Windows laptop for everything rather than having 2 devices.

I'm a freelancer so I work with individual clients and the odd agency here and there. For the those of you that have switched over, have you had any problems with the lack of sketch files in terms of deliverables?

Also are there any advantages/disadvantages you've noticed using Figma/XD over Sketch?

Thanks, Marcus