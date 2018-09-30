2

Ask DN: Anyone use Figma or XD for client work?

5 hours ago from , Design by Marcus

I'm using Sketch at the moment and I'm generally happy with it. I plan to buy a Windows gaming laptop in the near future and I think it would more efficient just to use the Windows laptop for everything rather than having 2 devices.

I'm a freelancer so I work with individual clients and the odd agency here and there. For the those of you that have switched over, have you had any problems with the lack of sketch files in terms of deliverables?

Also are there any advantages/disadvantages you've noticed using Figma/XD over Sketch?

Thanks, Marcus

3 comments

  • John Meguerian, a minute ago

    I used Figma on my last large client project with a team of ~6 designers and devs. It was an absolute lifesaver in terms of version control and handoff.

    To Kamushken's point, we didn't share the live link with the clients. We used prototype mode in the room for presentations but left behind quick decks of exported PNGs.

    0 points
  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 2 hours ago

    I can admit only one disadvantage for Figma in a purpose of client work: when you showing your pixels to a client within Figma's direct link, your client perhaps could starting to spectate what you're doing according to his tasks at the moment. So, if your mouse pointer stops for a while, he probably starting to ask you "Hey! What are you doing the job, or what?!". I hope one day Figma will deliver the option to switch off real-time translation of your workflow externally.

    0 points