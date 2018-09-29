2
Views Tools, a simple way to design React interfaces is out
3 minutes ago from Tom Parandyk, UX designer
Hi everyone!
We're launching Views Tools today as part of YC Startup School 2018!
Our long term goal is to simplify development and we're starting with how product teams build their apps today.
Views Tools is a simple way to design React Web and Native interfaces without writing code.
You can try it now at https://views.tools
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now