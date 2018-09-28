Are design sprints sustainable at your company?

I'm a designer at a B2B SaaS enterprise company - the ratio of designers to developers is not so great but that's another story. We move really fast here, releasing a new feature every quarter. I've read The Design Sprint book (Jake Knapp) and have tried to run a sprint with my team. That went well but I honestly don't think it's a sustainable method.

1) The Design Sprint requires an all day commitment from everyone. It's honestly not realistic for us to do that. I can see this being more realistic for teams where all of the stakeholders are designers. How were people able to gather PMs, Engineering stakeholders, etc for that much time? Not to mention, everyone has different schedules too.

2) The sprint moves too fast. I think this is a bigger issue with tech companies where we want to move fast and not spend enough time thinking about the consequences. I know sprints shouldn't be applied to every project but has anyone actually ran sprints over and over again with successful results (released to the public and it performed well)?

If there are any tips or things you adjusted in the sprint to meet your team's needs, I would love to hear what those were.