Downvotes are starting to negatively affect the DN community
5 hours ago from Ariel Verber, Product Designer
People downvoting your comment simply because they do not agree with your opinion, makes it feel like the bad parts of reddit where everyone must share the same opinion or get downvoted to death. I don't think this is what DN stands for.
I also don't see many upsides to the downvotes, other than flagging spam or rude comments, which is clearly not the main way people will use this feature.
The solution for that can be different than downvotes, such as flags & more efficient reviewing by the moderators.
Thoughts?
