Downvotes are starting to negatively affect the DN community

5 hours ago from , Product Designer

People downvoting your comment simply because they do not agree with your opinion, makes it feel like the bad parts of reddit where everyone must share the same opinion or get downvoted to death. I don't think this is what DN stands for.

I also don't see many upsides to the downvotes, other than flagging spam or rude comments, which is clearly not the main way people will use this feature.

The solution for that can be different than downvotes, such as flags & more efficient reviewing by the moderators.

Thoughts?

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 10 minutes ago

    I completely agree. Please remove them. It just increases the echo chamber effect.

  • Ryan Hicks, 1 minute ago

    Well, the definition of a downvote is that. To downvote something because you disagree with it.

    (in an online context) register disapproval of or disagreement with (a post or poster) by means of a particular icon.

    It appears people disagree with your statement hence the downvotes. I think the simple solution is to ignore it and not let your ego get in the way of a few downvotes online. Although, I do agree with your statement about Reddit and the groupthink.

    If DN were to revert to your suggestion in your last sentence it would require a lot of work for moderators to attend to. This a free community and already requires a lot of work, money, and time to maintain the site. In its current iteration, the voting system allows the community to handle the moderation to an extent, which is what an online community should be doing.

