2 comments

  • Justin JacksonJustin Jackson, 20 minutes ago

    I can't tell you how many times I've wanted this. I use dev tools all the time to make mockups, show clients modifications, etc... This is exactly what I need.

    1 point
    • Jarrod DrysdaleJarrod Drysdale, a minute ago

      Thanks! There are so many ways I'd use this. For example, I have a design project right now where a dev team is building my designs in .NET, which I know nothing about. I want this so I can collaborate with them on top of the staging site without having to learn how to install and compile .NET. ;)

      0 points