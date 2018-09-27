Show DN: Mod&Dot, my new product design tool & devtools extension (mod-dot.com)
1 hour ago from Jarrod Drysdale, Independent designer, studiofellow.com
1 hour ago from Jarrod Drysdale, Independent designer, studiofellow.com
I can't tell you how many times I've wanted this. I use dev tools all the time to make mockups, show clients modifications, etc... This is exactly what I need.
Thanks! There are so many ways I'd use this. For example, I have a design project right now where a dev team is building my designs in .NET, which I know nothing about. I want this so I can collaborate with them on top of the staging site without having to learn how to install and compile .NET. ;)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now